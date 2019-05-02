trendPX STREET LFW AW19 Women’s Apparel

Single colour statements and coordinated looks are making the biggest impact for the fashion crowd. Structured tailoring dominates the scene with expanded proportions and loose fits. Casual looks are practical with roots in workwear, and casual outerwear reinvents the classics. Soft dresses and separates have a lighter, more transitional look incorporating lots of fluid movement. Sporty styles revolve around padded outerwear and jerseywear with graphic patterns.

Dive into women’s apparel and immerse yourself in London’s vibrant street scene. It really is a hotbed for emerging trends and our team of photographers don’t miss a thing. To save you time we’ve curated the galleries by type.

CASUAL outerwear – here, the focus is on re-modelled trench styles or coats with fresh detailing and clever decorative details

CASUAL – we start with a look at new denim styling and move into what’s happening with street-style utility looks

SOFT dress – gorgeous dresses form complex layers or make singular bold statements

SOFT separates – fluid styling combinations, expanded shapes and an amazing selection of vibrant skirts

SPORT jersey – brightly patterned jersey tops, body-cling dresses, retro shine and cool graphics

SPORT outer – duvet coats in new shapes and dimensions, neat padded separates and weather-proof styles

TAILORING – bold jacket silhouettes and single colour suits, softly tailored separates and smart coats

TEXTURE fur – coats and jackets in fun textures and patterns, dressy fur-trimmed wool coats and plush shearling types

TEXTURE knit – gorgeous patterned knitwear, contemporary shapes, blanket wraps and fine knit styles