Men’s accessories take a giant fashion leap forward, with styles that balance practical needs, with designs that are pure fun or have decorative details. Individual looks are strikingly different and show confident ways to style the new season’s accessories.

In this unique trendPX gallery we reveal over 340 of the most fashion-forward styles. The following categories flow through the new concepts and ideas to emerge from London Fashion Week's vibrant street scene.

BAGS men functional designs are integrated into every look with a surge in cross-body and bib styles

EYEWEAR men oversized proportions and sporty wrap shapes are pushing the micro styles off the top spot

FOOTWEAR men there’s a striking weight and sturdiness to footwear that grabs attention and offers protection

HEADWEAR men felt hats expand while beanies shrink and bucket hats explode with colour and print

JEWELLERY men single statements or complex multiplications for necklaces and rings while earrings get creative