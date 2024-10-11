STREET Trends London Fashion Week SS 2025 Women Youth Apparel

A huge womenswear edition with over 800 exclusive hi-res images! We’ve arranged the looks into four major categories: CASUAL covers denim jeans, leather and casual cottons, JERSEY merges sportswear inspired looks with textured knits, SMARTS combine structured tailoring and outerwear, while SOFTS are where you’ll find dresses and soft separates. The coverage highlights the importance of the London fashion scene in terms of streetstyle trends, the clothing is generally more relatable and nuanced but still pushes forward with inspiring and unique looks. Our selection of complete head-to-toe looks explores the latest trends in styling, revealing new proportions and how accessories integrate into or define each look.

CASUAL – denim jeans, leather and casual cottons

Volume is key to the majority of styles in this category. Jeans, shorts and jackets confidently take up space either in bold, baggy proportions or through exaggerated lengths. Leather is very important, either real or in fabrics that mimic the look with a soft sheen or a shiny finish. The styling of clothing in mixed proportions or in combinations of textures looks fresh and new.

JERSEY – sports inspired and textured knitwear

The influence of sportswear still punctuates streetstyle looks. Track & field styles lean into retro looks with bold, bright coloured graphics. These are clash-styled against smart tailoring or with flouncy femme pieces to break up the look. Designers explore and push jersey to its limits with extreme cutouts, asymmetric styles and adaptable looks.

SMART – structured tailoring and outerwear

Coats, jackets, shirts and trousers are big and bold. This extra volume and excess fabric translates into the idea of subtle luxury and is sometimes balanced with other styles in small proportions but otherwise it’s a full look. Cute scholarly skirts and shorts, neat textured jackets and tailored corset-style tops are the exceptions to this oversize trend.

SOFTS – dresses and soft structured separates

Dresses are playfully experimental with unexpected cutaway panels, interesting drape effects or clever corset-like structure. Full two-piece looks combine soft trousers, skirts and colour-match tops in stretch lace, silky crepes or combinations of textures and patterns. Skirts continue to be a key item with statement styles that utilise colour, pattern or metallic shine to stand out.