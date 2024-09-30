STREET Trends London Fashion Week SS 2025 Women Men Youth Accessories

London is at the epicentre of streetstyle fashion trends, serving up everything from the latest relatable looks through to the most experimental styles. This unique coverage offers an accurate insight into the latest accessories for men and women covering Bags, Belts, Footwear, Hosiery, Headwear, Jewellery and Eyewear. Over 650 hi-res images curated to flow through similar styles, giving a visual overview of the changing landscape of design. The trendPX gallery is like no other resource available, get the complete picture – not just the highlights.

BAGS & BELTS

Soft unstructured styles lean heavily into texture with hand-worked twists, tassels, bows and knots. These malleable shapes are enhanced with padding or quilted finishes and feature neat handles or straps just long enough to slip on the shoulder. Serious bags are given a fun update with clusters of cute keychains, collectibles, hanging toys or micro accessories. Minimal styles are reduced to simple circular shapes or have sharp angular lines with bold hardware highlights. Wide hip belts feature pocket details, while wallets hang around the neck – also see the jewellery section for chain belts.

FOOTWEAR & HOSIERY

Styles feature unique metal details, which add jewellery-like additions to pumps and boots. Bold bangle-like rings or delicate gold chains encircle the ankle of pumps and boots, while clusters of crystals, flowers, studs and beads adorn crocs, pumps and trainers. Soft furry textures continue to be popular for delicate fluffy edges or thick chunky liners, other textures include felted wool and velvety suede finishes. Neat Mary Janes and scholarly styles are updated with cute socks tied with ribbons or lacy knee-length tights.

HEADWEAR

Hats are increasingly the main feature and not just a complementary addition. Cute bonnets, beaded hair accessories and lacy bows are part of a super femme trend that extends into a full look with frilly dresses and blouses. Vintage pillbox hats, headbands or cloche hats have mesh veils or are crafted from beads and paillettes. A move into vintage and thrift brings patterned headscarves into the picture, which sometimes combine with baseball caps. Checks, tartan and animal patterns are also popular for hats and hair accessories.

JEWELLERY & EYEWEAR

Metal jewellery is scaled up into bold statement pieces. Earrings are shaped into polished twists, curves and teardrops, and these shapes are mirrored in bold rings and big cuffs. Necklaces are exaggerated with giant links or form thick snake-like collars around the neckline. Jewellery is gathered together into clusters of rings, earrings or stacked necklaces for both men and women. Pretty florals, cascading beads and ribbon bows are crafted into earrings and short necklaces. Sunglasses go bold with colour frames, decorative temples or 3D shapes. Wireframe eyewear continues to be a popular choice in small rounded shapes and aviator variations.