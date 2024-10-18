STREET Trends London Fashion Week SS 2025 Men Youth Apparel

The season’s menswear really delivers, with injections of colour, unexpected proportions and cleverly layered styling. This valuable insight into the menswear scene gives an important overview of emerging street trends. The gallery is expertly curated into the following categories: CASUAL covers the latest denim and woven cotton styles, JERSEY looks at knitwear, sporty looks and printed tees, LEATHER groups together outerwear and styles in leather-type materials, while SMART involves structure and soft styles with a smart edge.

CASUAL – denim jeans and casual cotton

Accessible classics are reworked to emerge with a fresh look. Denim jackets are cropped, patterned or decorated with custom details. Treatments are important for jeans with laser-etched designs, colour washes and printed patterns spicing things up. Volume creates a sense of bulk through the legs of cargo pants, knee-length shorts and bomber jackets. Styling casual pieces with tailored trousers and jackets effectively elevates the looks.

JERSEY – knitwear and stretch jersey

Knitwear is an expressive area with its bold patterns and soft, bulky shapes. These standout items incorporate intarsia graphics, new takes on classic patterns and off-the-wall abstract designs. Sporty elements lean into a collegiate look with argyle cardigans, team-player stripes, sponsor-type branding and retro track jackets and hoodies. Textures are explored in 3D surfaces, while graphics favour a sci-fi, anime or cutesy angle

LEATHER – casual outerwear and leather

Materials with a leather-like finish have lots of appeal for the menswear sector in durable finishes and easy, accessible styles. Oversized jacket-style shirts with coordinated wide-leg shorts create an important new silhouette. Retro-style blouson jackets team with straight trousers, while crop retro jackets combine with baggy jeans – balancing out the bulky look. Long-length trench styles, leather or fur coats make a big impact.

SMART – structured and smart casualwear

In tailoring the double-breasted jacket wins out over single-breasted styles, and the look fits with the general ramping up of volume and generous proportions. Jackets are either dressed down with jeans or paired with trousers or shorts. Shirts are full of personality with soft blouses or lacy styles, decorative additions or embroidered details elevate the looks. Trousers feature contrast buckles, inside-out seam details or soft pleats.