STREET Trends London Fashion Week SS 2025 Women Men Youth Apparel Accessories

The vibrant street scene at London’s June Fashion Week brought out the industry insiders and fashion creatives. It’s within this diverse and inclusive community that we find some of the most directional and inspiring styles that push the fashion agenda forward. These new looks add excitement, but equally as important are the classic lines that confirm ongoing trends and speak to the power of longevity and durability in fashion.

ACCESSORIES – jewellery, bags, footwear, headwear, eyewear

Jewellery makes an impact in bold choker styles, chunky earrings and cuffs or in stacked collections of bracelets and rings. Bags come in functional sizes and feature distinctive metal hardware, while there’s also a move towards softer crafted styles. The scene outside the Charles Jeffrey Loverboy show brought out some of the most fun and innovative headwear and footwear styles, while eyewear moves towards chunky frames in distinctive colours or patterns.

MENSWEAR – casualwear, smart, denim, outerwear

Big, oversize proportions are making the most noise across men’s apparel. Loose statement shirts, wide-leg trousers and culotte-style shorts are adding a bold dimension to silhouettes. Fabrics are light and airy with practical micro pleats and jersey fabrics softening the look. Frayed edges are an ongoing feature of denim styles and now the effect is exaggerated into distressed patterns and textures across jeans and jackets. Utility pockets continue to be a key detail for casualwear, while the right proportions for t-shirts, tanks and shirts are important considerations for layered styling.

WOMENSWEAR – dresses, separates, outerwear, casualwear

Dresses and two-piece looks push forward in interesting textures and prints with sheers still an important aspect. Volume is controlled with elastication and body-conscious shapes are created with rows of shirring elastic. There’s lots of cover with longer-length skirts, long-sleeves and wide-leg trousers featuring across casualwear, but styling is key and balance is achieved with combinations of cropped styles or bodywear.