FASHION Forecast SS 2026 Women Youth Apparel Accessories

The fashion issue expands on the themes for 2026 providing accurate and actionable fashion inspiration. It uncovers key details that shape this exciting new season, covering all aspects of womenswear and women’s accessories. The analysis zooms in on the important shapes and the smallest details, exposing the latest trends in construction and exciting new developments in surface pattern and materials. Each page explores different areas of apparel and accessories with suggestions aimed to trigger new expressions of creativity and design.

DUPE-AGE – a fresh perspective that playfully combines innovation with familiarity

IMMERSE – dives into softness, puffed volume and the immersive side of craft

SINE WAVE – forward-moving designs with open aspects and adaptable options