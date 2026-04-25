STREET Trends London Fashion Week AW 2026 Women Youth Apparel

The crowd at London’s Fashion Week provides a snapshot of forward-moving styles that will influence trends and define the new season. Trends are evolving away from summer styles into transitional looks in preparation for AW26-27. The latest street-style fashion projects a sense of confidence and uniqueness, individual looks are full of surprising details, interesting proportions and new styling ideas.

The following curated photo packs give an insightful overview of each apparel sector to inform and inspire future design ideas. trendPX images are original, unique to the TRENDZINE service and cannot be found from any other media sources.

CASUAL

Denim styles expand with extra volume or shape shift into new forms with stacked waistbands and added folds of fabric. Finishes appear distressed and aged or strategically dyed to form patterns. In addition to denim this casualwear edit includes sportswear, a streetstyle favourite, spanning soft loungy sweats and tech-infused track styles.

DRESSES

Lace and sheer fabrics dominate the dresses sector and give styles a delicate lingerie vibe. This super-femme look is often countered with leather and sportswear or seen layered over trousers. Corset-style seams add shape and structure to some sheer and lacy styles, others are simply shaped into soft shifts or form draped layers. The latest jersey dresses feature dramatic cutouts held together with metal wiring.

OUTERWEAR

Trench coats/jackets move forward in shiny, pearly/metallic finishes or subtle textured patterns. Faux furs are shaggy and fluffy with a deep pile in natural colours or pale pastels. Leather jackets are neatly cropped or rounded into retro-style blouson shapes. Long and three-quarter length wool coats are smartly tailored or interestingly textured, while capes are blanket-inspired with plaid patterns and fringed edges.

SEPARATES

Soft unstructured separates include blouses, tops, skirts and loose trousers/culottes. Skirts are full and pleated or soft and flouncy in plaid patterns, spots or floral prints. Tops are shaped into camisoles with ruffles and puff sleeves, oversize shirts or neatly proportioned knitwear. Fringes, tasselled edges and bows soften many looks, adding texture and movement.

TAILORING

Trouser and skirt suits are either tailored into neat retro-styled shapes or cut loose and oversized. Big blazers are teamed with same-length skirts or wide-leg trousers. Interesting additions are asymmetric waistcoats and lacy skirts layered over trousers. Leather and suede are alternative fabrics for skirt+top combinations or shirt styles. Colours are classically neutral with some pops of ice blue, lemon, pink, blue and orangy red.