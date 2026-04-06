STREET Trends London Fashion Week AW 2026 Women Men Youth Accessories

London’s street scene is the only fashion week that draws such a unique crowd. These forward-facing looks are strong indicators of current and emerging trends. Accessories are a crucial part of each outfit where they can bring lightness and humour, rebel against the status quo or elevate and finish a look.

The following curated photo packs give an insightful overview of each accessory sector to inform and inspire future design ideas. trendPX images are original, unique to the TRENDZINE service and cannot be found from any other media sources.

BAGS

This season women’s bags are confident and stand in isolation as singular statement pieces. Styles are made unique with add-on charms and chains or with fun pop culture references. Familiar shapes are distorted into new forms or updated with tactile patterns and prominent hardware. The overarching trend is for short, neat styles that fit into the hand or that feature short hand-held or loop straps. Important silhouettes are rounded and curved, or straight and seriously boxy.

BELTS

These functional and decorative styles sit at the waistline adding an elevated touch to casual styles and a cinched-in shape to oversize proportions. Chains are popular: large industrial-type links, stacked and twisted strands, retro plastic or vintage-style with crystals or decorative links. Most popular leather belts are narrow/medium thickness and worn individually or stacked in pairs. Important buckles are rodeo/cowboy styles, irregular shapes, decorative styles and plain box-buckle types.

EYEWEAR

The most important eyewear shapes to watch are rounded and oversized, in sporty styles that curve and wrap around the face.Cycling styles feature hi-tech streamlined details and polarised or mirror lenses. Metal wire frames feature arched or decorative temples and dark, smoke or colour-tint lenses. Classic d-frames are updated with metal inserts across the brow or a metal layer sandwiched between acetate. Fun styles are patterned, warped or wing shaped in standout colours.

FOOTWEAR

Chunky footwear and styles with a thick tread or platform tie in with the overarching apparel trend for shapes with volume. These big styles include clog shapes, kickers and boots with a fold-down leg or wide shaft. Summer boots in general are an important style from neat ankle styles with a high heel to mid-length cowboy and tall boots with a laced fastening or tassels.

This season hybrid combinations mix sporty padding and laced fastenings with dressy heels or sporty split soles crossed with ballet flats.

HEADWEAR

Hats are taking a more classic route this season utilising felt fabrics in styles such as the pill-box and cloche shapes. A casual version of this is the sailor hat, which introduces patterns and buckle details. Flat caps and sailor styles come in neat shapes and oversize proportions. Trapper hats in fur and leather feature ear flaps and fold-down brims to customise the look. Headbands, tiaras and skull caps add a decorative touch with beads and crystal highlights.

JEWELLERY

Pretty femme styles are popular this season, think pearls and clusters of crystals or floral shapes. Pearls feature in familiar strand necklaces, oversized chokers or as dainty beads threaded onto bow-shaped earrings. Rings are worn together in groups of four or up to ten, while necklaces, bracelets and earrings are stacked together for maximum impact. Shiny bold silver or gold pendants and earrings in rounded organic shapes or chunky hoops/ear-cuffs are another key look for the jewellery sector.