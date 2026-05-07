STREET Trends London Fashion Week AW 2026 Men Youth Apparel

LFW is a magnet for cool menswear looks. Casualwear dominates the scene this season, even smart tailoring is styled with a casual edge. Structured jackets look great layered with other jackets and coats, or teamed with a matching shirt. Proportions are generally loose and oversized, which gives styles a slouchy, crumpled appearance. Dress shirts feature prints, embroidery and textured patterns or fancy edges. Ties are styled with shirts, tailored pants and casual or sporty jackets. Denim is white or dyed dark black/indigo in easy workwear styles and baggy jeans. Khaki-coloured cargo pants and jackets are another popular casualwear choice in loose, baggy proportions.

When it comes to outerwear guys are opting for lighter transitional layers, such as trench and raincoats. Long overcoats and shorter double-breasted styles come in lightweight wool, check and herringbone patterns, while sporty styles include quilted jackets or long parka styles.

The following image selection gives an insightful overview of menswear to inspire future design ideas. trendPX images are original, unique to the TRENDZINE service and cannot be found via any other media sources.