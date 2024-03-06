STREET Trends London Fashion Week AW 2024 Women Youth Apparel

A fresh and exciting curation of womenswear from the London streetstyle scene. Exclusive images offer unparalleled coverage of the latest directional trends captured in a combination of posed and candid photographs – showing each look from the best angle. This unique and inclusive overview uncovers key womenswear shapes, and how these are being styled in real life. Each of the categories within the gallery is arranged to flow through similar styles to enable a comparative study of shapes, styling, proportions and materials. This valuable resource contains over 640 images to provide future design inspiration.

CASUAL – Denim and Cotton

Denim is experiencing a duality where oversized and undersized proportions have equal impact. Oversized jeans and skirts that puddle to the floor and bulky layers, contrast with crop proportions and body-hugging structured shapes. In between these two extremes are creative textures, surface finishes, patterns and details.

DRESSES – One and Two-piece

The latest styles are body-skimming in stretch mesh, jersey and fine or lacy knits, with the emphasis on textures and patterns. More structured styles offer cutouts, splits and intricate straps or ties. The classic slip is deconstructed or redesigned into a one-shoulder look. Pinafores or shirtdresses are smart options, while frothy mesh and lace provide drama.

LEATHER – Real and Fake Materials

Long tailored coats and smart jackets take the spotlight in glossy black and rich colours. Biker jackets, motocross and bomber styles continue to evolve into elevated looks with more prominent shoulderlines and curved lines. Classic shearling styles come in oversized proportions or feature statement shawl collars.

OUTERWEAR – Coats and Jackets

There’s a lot of extra length or volume emerging in outerwear. Added volume is pushed through sleeves or longer hemlines; styles are inflated with padding or pulled in with drawstrings. Long wool coats reach the ankles in loose, full shapes adding to a feeling of opulence and luxury. Patterns and furry trims provide some of the statement looks.

SEPARATES – Soft and Unstructured

The separates section features unique styling and key looks, full of self-expression and originality. Outfits can be a combination of coordinated pieces for a complete look, but more often they revolve around a single standout item, which provides the focal point of an outfit. Styling that leans into sportswear is some of the most original.

TAILORING – Structured and Smart

Tailored jackets in oversized proportions with a strong structured shoulder create a bold silhouette, which is styled over eveningwear or casual separates. Crop versions push the emphasis onto trouser waistlines or bare midriffs. Other structured shapes pull in at the waistline or flare into peplums or full sleeves – trousers feature added volume and skirts skew longer.

TEXTURE – Knitwear and Tactile Surfaces

Crafted styles are bursting with colourful texture and volume, creating unique and original knitwear pieces. Edges are finished in fringing and designs explore channels of padding or added feathers. Synthetic fur is trending in natural real-fur finishes or bright colours for bold full-length coats and neat jackets.