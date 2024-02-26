DESIGN Forecast AW 2025-26 Men Youth Apparel

Men’s apparel is efficiently designed, in easy uncomplicated structures featuring robust and reinforced construction. Newness emerges in the repositioning and reworking of design details and style lines within a classic framework. Ease comes across in casualised styles, which incorporate adjustable elements or areas of elastication. The key to menswear design for autumn/winter 2025-26 will be found in exciting new proportions and creative combinations of texture and pattern.

This in-depth design issue reveals the essential menswear styles for autumn/winter 2025-26. Original CAD sketches give a detailed insight into the placement of key details and the important proportions that define each look. These designs are backed up by analysis and illustrated with the latest catwalk styles. Categories are divided into key areas of menswear: WOVEN casualwear, SMART tailoring, JERSEY, which also includes knitwear and OUTER for coats and jackets.