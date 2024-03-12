STREET Trends London Fashion Week AW 2024 Women Men Youth Accessories

This valuable resource uncovers the latest in bag, jewellery, footwear, headwear and eyewear trends from the streetstyle scene at London Fashion Week. These exclusive images offer a unique perspective for the accessories sector, showing the most popular designs favoured by fashion insiders and reveals how these products are being styled. Each category is expertly curated to flow through similar styles for a comparative overview of shapes and design elements.

BAGS – emphasis on distinctive lines with bold details and tactile finishes

The focus for bags is on bold shapes with distinctive lines and details. There’s an overarching sense of softness that comes through in curvy shapes, soft edges and gathers. Foldable or expandable styles offer practical carry options, while bag accessories provide unique details or clip-on purses or wallets.

FOOTWEAR – moving forward with exaggerated proportions and fun details

The heel area continues to inspire unique and experimental design details that add a creative edge to classic shapes. Ballet flats move forward with textured finishes and the neat tie details are transported onto other styles. Knee-high boots react to shorter skirt lengths and knicker shorts. Men’s footwear styles lean into relaxed slip-on styles, loafers and trainers.

HEADWEAR – functional outdoorsy styles and bold statement headwear

Trapper styles and warm knitted hoods, bonnets and balaclavas connect with the growing trend in outdoor pursuits and wild adventures. Brooches and badges decorate baseball caps and add uniquely personalised details, while decorative hair accessories in lace and ribbon add pretty contrasts.

EYEWEAR & JEWELLERY – bold designs offer uniquely personalised looks

The fashion crowd corral jewellery together into groups and layers or create coordinated pairings. Pearls continue to inspire in contemporary earring designs and stacked collections of necklaces. Gold and silver are styled together and antique finds sit side-by-side with modern pieces. Chains hang from belts and eyewear features decorative jewellery details.