STREET Trends London Fashion Week AW 2024 Men Youth Apparel

This curated selection of menswear from the London streetstyle scene offers a valuable insight into current and directional fashion trends. Our original images provide a unique and concise overview of important and emerging styles, and reveal how these are being worn by fashion industry insiders. Categories are arranged to flow through similar styles, grouping together images that relate and react to each other – allowing the viewer to form an accurate picture of the menswear scene.

CASUAL DENIM – jeans and casual cotton utility styles

The trend for wide-leg denim jeans moves forward with interesting misplacement of details and additional seams or creative finishes. Excess volume in jeans and casual trousers is trapped into folds or gathered into ties at the ankle. Wide-leg shorts offer an alternative transitional design option, and cotton jackets and shirts feature denim details or boxy utility pockets

JACKETS COATS – casual jackets, coats and rainwear

Leather jackets continue to have an impact in classic biker details, while alternatives are inspired by vintage shapes, varsity styles or flight jackets. Long trench and raincoats are oversized with minimal details. Wool overcoats feature interesting deviations to traditional lines and appear in long lengths or are cropped to jacket proportions.

JERSEY CRAFT – knitwear, sporty jersey and tactile crafts

Knitwear provides texture and creative craft, with handworked designs and metallic prints making a big impact. Bold check patterns are woven, printed or fringed and feature across trousers and shirts. Hoodies or track styles and printed t-shirts appear as single items in combination with casualwear or tailoring, rather than being part of a full look

SMART CASUAL – tailoring, suits and smart casualwear

The focus is on smart tailoring, which is often styled as single items rather than a full suit, and gets dialled down in combination with sportswear, jeans or workwear. In general trousers are wider but exceptions are tapered lines, which sometimes feature splits at the hemline and crop styles. Shirts have subtle decorative elements, contrast-colour panels or extended collars.