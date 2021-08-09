TRENDZOOM Design AW 22-23 Accessories

Accessories for autumn/winter 2022-23 will be a dynamic blend of show-stopping pieces and practical design solutions. This report covers accessories and details for WOMEN/youth and MEN/youth categories. Starting with SHAKE IT, full of unique and risk-taking concepts, BIO-SYNCH, taking us outdoors into nature and SMARTS which explores multifunctional and adaptable designs.

Superior CAD sketches outline these new accessories in incredible detail. These designs are fully downloadable as Adobe Illustrator files for easy adaptation and come complete with modular details to drop into your own sketches. Every design page provides analysis and offers alternative ideas for surface patterns/textures, materials, trims and construction.

Please Login to view this content. (Not a member? Subscribe!