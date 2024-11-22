DESIGN Forecast SS 2026 Women Youth Apparel

Womenswear moves forward with powerful new proportions, balancing big oversized shapes and dynamic curved lines, with serious crops and bold statement details. The structured trapeze line and the soft, puffy blouson are key silhouettes, which are set to make an impact across soft separates and jackets.

Adaptability will be an important factor for spring summer 2026 and this translates into coordinating layers, two-piece sets and fastenings that make room for re-styling. Femme elements bring in snappy waistlines and contoured fits, while detailing moves into sweet frills, gathers and fringes.

CASUAL – a fresh perspective for relaxed everyday styles including denim and casual streetwear

SMART – important developments for both structured and soft tailoring including jackets, skirts, trousers and shirts

JERSEY – casual urban looks, and elevated hi-tech styles with adaptable aspects in jersey and knit constructions

DRESS – designs move forward with new focal points and fresh details that bring new energy to familiar shapes

SOFTS – an important area for womenswear with soft structured styles and cleverly coordinated separates