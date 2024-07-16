FASHION Forecast SS 2026 Men Youth Apparel Accessories

The fashion issue explores each of our three concept themes through a fashion lens. This men’s report goes deep into the visual impact of apparel and accessories uncovering everything from bold style lines down to the smallest details – and everything in between. The analysis pays particular attention to surface pattern including applied prints and finishes, through to textured crafts and graphic design. Each page explores different areas of apparel and accessories with suggestions aimed to trigger new expressions of design.

DUPE-AGE – playfully shaking up the familiar notions of traditional design

IMMERSE – jumping into softness, volume and the enveloping aspects of craft

SINE WAVE – moving forward with a sense of flexibility and openness to adapt