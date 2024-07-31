DESIGN Forecast SS 2026 Men Youth Apparel

Menswear styles take up space in exciting new proportions that bring a sense of confidence to the summer 2026 season. This easy volume is sometimes balanced with crop lengths, giving silhouettes a boxy appearance. Details and fastenings are used to control excess volume or to provide adaptive styling.

Men’s apparel is casualised in subtle ways with workwear detailing creeping into formal styles, and softer fabrics used to take the edge off hard lines. New designs introduce exciting developments in the menswear sector for spring/summer 2026.

CASUAL – easy adaptable layers including denim and workwear

SMART – structured jackets, smart shirts, shorts and tailored trousers

JERSEY – casual urban tops and bottoms in jersey and knit materials

OUTER – casual jackets, coats, technical styles and outerwear layers