DESIGN Forecast SS 2026 Women Youth Accessories

This exciting area of fashion captures a need for playfulness and self-expression through designs that offer more than just functional practicality. For SS2026 accessories make a strong impression with new and effective deviations to familiar lines using surprising materials, fresh details or clever construction.

A design packed forecast report covering important developments in the accessories sector. Original CAD flats reveal each design in great detail with analysis and inspiration to take the ideas further. If downloads are part of your subscription package you will be able to download the full DESIGN MATRIX as Adobe Illustrator files, and have the option to download the report as a PDF document.

BAGS – shapes are sharply defined with standout details or softly formed with easy adaptable or pleasingly tactile elements

JEWELS – decorative inspiration comes from natural and organic roots while bold pieces form precise and minimal lines

SHOES – footwear distorts familiar silhouettes through clever cutouts and expanded shapes with unique or repositioned details

HATS – designs use materials that take headwear to the next level in interesting textures, patterns or unexpected details

EYES – eyewear delivers impact in sleek and distinctive shapes which exaggerate or add distortions to familiar lines

BELTS – belts are a key addition, creating definition and decorative value to looks as a single statement piece or in multiple stacks