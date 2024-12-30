COLOUR Forecast AW 2026-27

Colour selections are a crucial first step for all fashion designers, so this report is a launch pad for the new season. COLOUR reports begin with a full colour palette specifically developed for the fashion apparel and accessory markets. Further analysis divides the palette into three themes of the season with pages exploring how colours can be used across women’s and men’s apparel and accessories. The KEY6 colours of the season are six high-impact shades which define each new season and feature across all our colour-styling pages, while the CORE COLOUR selection outlines the important shades to use across basics and staple items.