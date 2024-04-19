DESIGN Forecast AW 2025-26 Women Men Youth Accessories

Consumers are leaning into the safety of familiar styles with links to nostalgia and heritage, while craving the excitement of the new. For Autumn/Winter 2025-26 new accessory designs emerge that bridge the gap between iconic pieces and fresh innovation. This Accessories issue is packed with original designs offering a detailed insight into the direction of trends, from key shapes and proportions down to the smallest design detail. The report is organised by category and features ready-to-download CAD sketches and an expertly curated selection of the most directional styles emerging from the latest catwalk collections. Main areas covered include Bags, Jewellery, Footwear, Headwear, Eyewear with inspiration for belts, gloves, hosiery and neckwear.

New design direction for Women, Men & Youth sectors

BAGS – redesigning bags to offer new shapes with inventive details, which offer a heightened sense of adaptability and practical function

JEWELLERY – contemporary styles influenced by the past, natural materials with a crafted finish and precision-finished industrial designs

FOOTWEAR – exploring bold new lines, unexpected details and an innovative use of materials to give footwear a distinctive new look

HEADWEAR – unisex headwear leans into handcrafted and customised looks, while practical styles offer protection against the elements

EYEWEAR – sleek new styles lines incorporate clever design details and use high contrast materials to deliver the most impact

EXTRAS – fresh new looks and design direction for belts, gloves, hosiery and neckwear categories