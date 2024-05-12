DESIGN Forecast AW 2025-26 Women Youth Apparel

The new season centres around intelligent and considered design. Womenswear offers more in terms of flexibility and versatility – styles have an easy or adjustable fit and a softness that comes through in ‘touch-me’ fabrics and the gentle wave of construction lines or curved finishing. Designs are elevated with precious and innovative details in clothing that is practical – but also desirable.

This apparel report cuts through the information overload to bring you the key changes about to happen in womenswear before trends hit the mainstream. Get ahead with a focused look at the styles which will make waves in Autumn/Winter 2025-26

CASUAL – a bold new direction for casualwear in cotton, denim and durable leather, combining dynamic proportions with statement details

SMART – styles offer a combination of powerfully feminine lines with elements of masculine tailoring, creating unique and confident designs

JERSEY – clever deviations to familiar designs push this sector forward with innovative shapes, unique details and restyle options

DRESS – exploring soft separates and dresses with cutouts, asymmetric shapes or bold style lines softened with feminine details

OUTER – coats and jackets strike a balance between confidently oversized looks and neatly proportioned styles that dip into the past for inspiration

