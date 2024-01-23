COLOUR Forecast AW 2025-26

Colour kicks off the new season with 40 advance shades to inform and inspire new product design. Autumn Winter 2025-26 colours both reflect and deflect the prevailing mood of uncertainty. Working in this environment are dominant core colours that offer familiarity and reassurance, while a vibrant range of bright colours add a positive note of optimism.

Discover CORE colours – these ten enduring shades with long-term impact are part of the drive towards better circularity

Uncover KEY6 – the six fashion colours set to define the new season and impact colour choices across all fashion areas

Each of our three concept themes is explored through a colour lens highlighting each of the KEY6 shades. Unique colour styling pages show how groups of colours can be used most effectively across WOMEN/youth and MEN/youth forecast pages.

UNFAKE – embracing aesthetic imperfection and moving into experimental colour

REGROUP – breaking out of the comfort zone to embrace new connections

FLIP SIDE – a state of flux and anticipation of change fuels creative colour