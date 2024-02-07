CONCEPT Forecast AW 2025-26

The shifting climate brings us together with a shared sense of purpose and the reality that choices we make as individuals will impact our future. This shared vulnerability is reflected in a need for authentic connection and a reliance on belonging to a like-minded community.

Three strong themes emerge backed up by extensive research and analysis:

UNFAKE – embracing aesthetic imperfection and moving into realness

REGROUP – living outside ourselves and opening up to create wider connections

FLIP SIDE – a state of flux and anticipation of change fuels creative energy