TRENDZOOM Design Forecast S/S 2019 Women/Youth Apparel

For spring summer 2019 womenswear is grounded and often references classic styles – but that doesn’t mean serious! In most cases designs give way to playful styling and experimental design. Youth apparel is honest and open, favouring familiar styles with a clean finish. On the flip side are styles, which take a nostalgic trip back to the early ‘90s grunge scene.

Our design forecast reports provide original, highly detailed flat sketches combined with selected images to provide ‘pages’ full of inspiration. This report offers focused insight into women/youth apparel, full of fresh design ideas and clever detailing – plus analysis that highlights the new focal points, the latest fabrics, trims and construction details.

Coming Soon: DESIGN forecast ACCESSORIES & MEN’S APPAREL These design-led reports feature original design flats, which define the key pieces and concepts for the season – providing an essential route to future business.



