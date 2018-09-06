TRENDZOOM Design Forecast A/W 2019/2020 Men/Youth Accessories

“Men are embracing the empowerment of accessories, the dynamic accents that animate a look. These strategic choices are part of the widening demand for original and authentic design.Brands are tapping into their own heritage, to produce accessory lines that combine a nostalgia dip into their own DNA, with high-quality craftsmanship. It’s a winning combination…”

This design-led issue combines analysis, original sketches and inspiring direction for men’s accessories. Original, highly detailed design flats are fully downloadable and ready to influence your new collections.

NEXT UP: trendPX STREET from Copenhagen Fashion Week SS19

This popular resource uses our trend expertise to curate an inspiring flow of images, which clearly defines the new styles in key market sectors.



