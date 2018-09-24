trendPX STREET Copenhagen Fashion Week SS19 Women’s Apparel

trendPX women’s apparel photos are now available – over 750 hi-res images arranged into product type. This unique street coverage of Copenhagen Fashion Week is carefully edited down to the most fashion-forward looks and provides a remarkably clear view of the current scene. Images flow through each trend and where possible, we show garments in closeup and from different angles.

Casual sport – complete athleisure looks, and individual pieces cleverly styled to combine with tailoring and soft separates

Casual street – cotton and denim-styled separates dominate the scene, and combine utility styles with soft volume

Dresses – a huge and exciting area, which spills over into two sections, filled with vibrant colour, airy volume and clever detailing

Separates – amazing new statement skirts full of volume or texture, blouses in dynamic shapes and soft pants – all in lightweight fabrics

Tailoring – mannish jackets in oversized proportions contrast with cycling shorts, while tailored trousers add a sharp edge to soft separates

