TRENDZOOM Design AW 23-24 Menswear

This deep dive into menswear reveals the important design directions for the autumn/winter 23-24 season. A look at adaptable designs with adjustable details, optional layers and different ways to style, with the aim of ultimately extending the lifespan of product. There is a casual ease to construction that is countered with high-quality, durable fabrics to add structure and shape. Approach the new season with confidence and faith in your designs with this inspiring, in-depth menswear report.

