TRENDZOOM Design AW 23-24 Accessories

This DESIGN report reveals the direction of new trends for the accessories sector. Original sketches clearly define the shapes, proportions and exciting details for the coming AW23-24 season. These new designs cover Women’s and Men’s styles for Bags, Jewellery, Footwear, Belts, Headwear and Eyewear. Inspiring pages are highly visual and deliver in-depth analysis for accurate insights into pattern, texture, materials and finishes.

