TRENDZOOM Concept AW 21-22

Events bring home the realisation that we are vulnerable and dependent on our health, the environment and each other. This is the mindset moving into AW21-22 and a good starting point for meaningful and authentic discussion.

Our three themes approach the new season with concepts, which will define this new era. Each will address hard questions – what do we need to add to this world? – how can we be positive about the future? – why trust an industry that is harming the planet?

Coming soon: FASHION AW21-22



