trendPX STREET LFW SS21 Women/Men/Youth Apparel

The physical events at London Fashion Week were scaled down and the usual crowds were missing. But this created a strong focus on a group of key influencers and also allowed for a closer scrutiny of each style. It was a unique opportunity, at a time when fashion events are few and far between, for self expression.

This report offers a complete overview of apparel and accessories for women, men and youth markets with over 380 original images.

Please Login to view this content. (Not a member? Subscribe!)