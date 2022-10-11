TRENDZOOM

TRENDZOOM Colour SS 24

Published - 33 pages 25799-25831 in Forecast, Men, Women, Youth

Colour for 2024 reflects the anticipation and excitement of summer, with fresh light tones and euphoric brights. These are balanced out with a wide range of naturally sourced midtones, some are warmly nostalgic, while others connect to nature and the environment. Soft shades feed into the idea of a caring, more thoughtful mindset and a gently, less harmful approach to design. The 40-colour palette includes two important selections: KEY6 are six important colours that define the new season and CORE, which are ten essential long-term colours.

Get more than inspiration – get involved in the real changes happening in fashion.

