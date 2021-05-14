TRENDZOOM Colour AW 22-23

Colours are powerful, they create an emotional response in people, subconsciously connecting with mood and the wider zeitgeist. This colour report predicts the 40 colours for AW22-23, outlines the CORE palette and zooms in on the KEY6 fashion shades that will dominate the season. It explores how these KEY6 shades work in the context of women’s and men’s colour forecasts and introduces the three themes of the season: SHAKE IT, BIO-SYNCH and SMARTS.

Get more than inspiration – get involved in the real changes happening in fashion.