trendPX STREET LFW & CPHFW SS24 Women Apparel

A unique perspective and thorough analysis of streetstyle fashion from London and Copenhagen Fashion Weeks. Photographs reflect our understanding of clothing, the construction or detailing that is best captured in movement or from back or side angles. Looks reveal the latest in styling and layering trends, while also confirming the enduring styles that continue to evolve and develop. Each category flows through similar styles to enable a comparative study of shapes, styling, proportions and details. This valuable resource contains over 1190 curated images to provide inspiration for SS 2025 collections.

CASUAL – Denim and Cotton

Denim is flipped and ripped or elevated with coatings, decorative applications and handcrafted details. Lengths go long – jeans hit the floor and skirts skim the ankles with deep splits. Structured utility styles focus on exaggerated details, while softer versions occupy space in exaggerated proportions.

DRESSES – One and Two-piece

This vast selection of dresses features long jersey styles from sheer semi-transparent styles to soft knits. Two-piece styles include midriff-exposing top/skirt or top/pants combinations. Short party styles feature body-skimming structure, while softer tunic-length pinafores hang loose to layer over pants or tops.

LEATHER – Real and Fake Materials

These highly durable materials feature widely across outerwear, dresses and separates. Leather pieces are versatile and can be styled into casual, dressy and smart looks. Classic biker jackets, motocross styles and bomber jackets are favourites – styles stay relevant with a variety of finishes, colours and new proportions.

OUTERWEAR – Coats and Jackets

Trench and rainwear styles expand into oversized proportions or longer lengths with stripped-back details and wider collars and hoods. Smart tailored styles form long lean silhouettes in classic materials and enduring shades. Fresh colours and patterns are added to coats and jackets with crafted, padded or textured finishes.

SEPARATES – Soft and Unstructured

This category combines unstructured separates and soft tailoring with some two-piece dress styles. Blouses are highly feminised with frills and gathers in delicate lacy and sheer fabrics. Skirts and trousers feature lots of volume which exaggerates the length or fills out the shape with excess fabric or frill panels. Decorative sequin styles are used in combination with casualwear or as a full party/evening look.

SPORTS – Jersey and Graphics

A sportswear influence runs through this collection of jersey and streetwear looks. T-shirts, tanks and long-sleeve jersey tops feature bold graphics and placement prints. Track-style jackets have a shrunken retro vibe or appear in oversized or expanded shapes. Jersey is intricately cut into contrast colour panels or asymmetric cutout shapes. Looks are elevated in high-quality fabrics or added structure.

TAILORING – Structured and Smart

Suits and jackets are smart without looking stiff in oversized proportions and easy shapes. These big shapes contrast with short skirts or balance out with wide-leg trousers. In contrast, school-uniform looks combine crop jackets with short skirts or shorts, styled with neat shirts, ties and tanks or waistcoats. This tailoring selection is mainly woven fabrics but also includes some soft-structured jersey styles.

TEXTURE – Knitwear and Tactile Surfaces

This selection is big on craft and high on texture. Knitwear features traditional patterns or bright and bold graphics in flat or textured finishes. Crochet and crafted construction creates delicate lacy patterns across tops and camisole shapes. This delicate prettiness continues through frothy layered tulle skirts and styles with feathery or furry edges.