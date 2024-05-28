FOCUS Graphics 2025-26 Women Men Youth Apparel Accessories

This graphics report takes its inspiration from animals, both real and imagined. It captures the essence of manga art and mischievous creatures in cute and kitschy motifs, while exploring a passion for wildlife and nature. Graphics are brimming with personality from the captivating nature of cats to the comforting security of teddy bears. This deep dive into creatures, and their many forms looks at ways to translate the fascinating coils of snakes into twisted jewellery, or the movement of fish into articulated metal shapes. From the wildest whimsical and mystical patterns to studies of molluscs and shells. Don’t miss this special graphics issue of creatures in FOCUS.