FASHION Forecast SS 2027 Women Men Youth Apparel Accessories

The SS27 FASHION issue connects the themes laid out in the CONCEPT report, translating them into design ideas for Women, Men & Youth sectors. Highly visual pages suggest design ideas for shape, construction and surface pattern, with detailed explanation and analysis to inspire future design planning.

This SS27 TRENDZOOM report is playfully bold and full of energy, it explores ways to navigate the coming season presenting design concepts to spark infinite possibilities. The trends celebrate strength and resilience, connect to community and the environment, and find joy in the unconventional and unique.

AWEsome – unique and unconventional design that feels uplifting and joyful

deCONSUME – clean design navigates complexity to cut through the noise

KINnected – resilient design finds connection in community and the environment