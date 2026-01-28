DESIGN Forecast SS 2027 Women Youth Apparel

Womenswear for SS2027 will see a transformation of fashion away from safe, risk-averse basics and into a new era of styles that exude confidence and individuality. This evolution is apparent in designs that feature purposeful volume, updated structures or skewed detailing. The new season also leans into nostalgia for a lost era, an innocent time that pre-dates the speed and intensity of today’s always-on lifestyles. This is evident in styles that are highly feminised and fun, designs that push boundaries or break rules – to ultimately redefine our perception of fashion.

CASUAL denim/cotton – Casual styles are experiencing a shift away from familiar lines into new territory, creating fresh curves and expanded shapes, which explore innovative and clever ways to present utility and workwear concepts.

SMART tailored/structured – The corporate/office look moves forward with a softened and more feminine vibe. Styles are generously proportioned with added volume and curved lines, or smartly structured with high waists and structured bodices.

JERSEY knits/stretch – Jerseywear is nostalgic and fun, looking back to the body-con era of the ’90s and ’00s with body-hugging silhouettes, frilly/lacy styles and crop lengths. Knitwear, on the other hand, is engineered into fresh contemporary styles and sculpted feminine shapes.

SOFTS dresses/separates – Styles are soft but gently constructed with areas of body-skimming structure, or feature volume in the form of puffs and frills. Designs are elevated with delicate panels of lace, complex textures or clever pleating.