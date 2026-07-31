CONCEPT Forecast AW 2027-28

The CONCEPT Forecast dives deep into the new season to reveal the most inspiring ideas across a multitude of disciplines, ideas that will impact the fashion industry and the cultural landscape.

As analogue creatures we yearn for authenticity and honesty, but the digital world is pulling us in another direction. Pro-Human pursuits remind us not to lose our connection to the physical world. In fashion we can ground ourselves in clothing that has been made or finished by hand, in natural materials or designs that nourish the mind and spirit.



Imagining the future puts the present into a clearer perspective, in this way we recognise that our actions today will shape the world of tomorrow. AW 27-28 will be defined by movement, interactivity and complexity.

friction – a sense of wild abandon and the freedom of movement with expression

interact – finding inner harmony and contentment through introspection

complexx – living with uncertainty in a world filled with layers of complexity