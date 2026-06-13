COLOUR Forecast AW 2027-28

The COLOUR Forecast for AW 2027-28 kickstarts the new season and launches our three concept themes: Friction, Interact and Complexx. The Autumn Winter palette brings together a wide range of interconnected shades that blend effortlessly, with just enough zingy colours to provide freshness and vitality.

Natural and mineral pigments: yellow, orange, green and brown are grounded and balanced, with connections to the environment and nature. Purple and blue tones provide coolness and serenity while red colours represent pleasure and warm comfort. Standout shades of bright green, blue, yellow, orange and pink provide the dopamine hits that push forward and drive newness.

This season the Core selection works hard to meet the expectations of consumers who demand a transseasonal and long-lasting colour palette.

The full colour spectrum contains all the 42 shades for the 2027-28 season, beginning with ten essential Core colours, the dominant KEY6 shades, and styling strategies for practical applications for Women, Men & youth sectors.

CORE – ten enduring shades providing long-term stability and resilience



KEY6 – six important fashion colours to shape and define the new season

friction – a colour selection capturing a sense of friction and motion

interact – colours co-exist, forming intense relationships and easy bonds

complexx – a range of interwove colours that work seamlessly together