TRENDZOOM Trend Forecast S/S 2019

This key report for spring/summer 2019 sets out the 3 CORE TRENDS of the season. Extensive multidisciplinary research leads these trends into workable solutions for Women, Men and Youth categories, providing direction, not only for apparel and accessories, but a wide range of creative industries.

The three core trends are: MINDmatters connects to the truth in a time when misinformation and fake news have become normalised. OK PLAY is fuelled by the need to rehumanise our lives and claim back time to play and enjoy experiences. CONNECT 2 forges links and collaborations with others and a solid connection to the earth.



