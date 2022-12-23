TRENDZOOM Design SS 24 Menswear

In this Men’s Apparel report we explore different approaches to design. There is a strong pull towards clothing with real authenticity, this is most apparent in the trend REALFEEL. Here clothing celebrates real function and the kind of nostalgia that connects to real experience and emotion. An alternative direction for menswear is ECONOME, which flows in a minimalist direction with clean finishes and clever construction – adding confidence and ease. MULTISIM reflects the multiple ways that we can approach clothing, exploring meaningful craft and surface pattern, while acknowledging the technical aspects that are necessary in modern clothing.

Get more than inspiration – get involved in the real changes happening in fashion.