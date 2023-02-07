TRENDZOOM Design SS 24 Accessories

Accessories are more than practical products. A thoughtful and considered approach to design is essential in creating styles which resonate with today’s consumers. Designs for SS24 reveal the importance of innovation and clever detailing, the essential touch-ability of surfaces, while also celebrating the emotional pull of nostalgic connections.

This design report offers CAD sketches for Womens and Mens styles for Bags, Jewellery, Footwear, Headwear and Eyewear. Inspiring pages are highly visual and deliver in-depth analysis for accurate insights into pattern, texture, materials and finishes.

Get more than inspiration – get involved in the real changes happening in fashion.