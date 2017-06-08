TRENDZOOM Design Forecast S/S 2018 Women/Men/Youth Jewellery & Eyewear

Precision cut, polished and crafted. This new crop of jewellery looks ahead with cool confidence. For women’s earrings the mood swings between balance and imbalance. Precision is countered with asymmetry and irregularity, creating an engaging off-kilter look. Solo earrings or mismatched pairings add to the sense of disruption and subtle irregularities evoke a hand-touched appeal.

Bold design dominates the eyewear sector, with a wave of transparent, angular, geometric and patterned frames. Wiry metal structures square up into retro influenced styles, and action-ready sporty wraps add delicious curves.

