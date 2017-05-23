TRENDZOOM Design Forecast S/S 2018 Women/Men/Youth Footwear & Hats

Angular lines introduce a sharp geometric look to women’s footwear styles and technology plays a leading role for the men’s market. In the youth sector there’s a softening effect in styles which incorporate stretch woven/knit fabrics or malleable materials. Women’s hats look to the past for inspiration and masculine styles take a casual route.

Coming Soon: Design Forecast S/S 18 – Jewellery & Eyewear – an information-packed issue for women/men/youth full of original design flats combined with key catwalk and street images.

