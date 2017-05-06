TRENDZOOM Design Forecast S/S 2018 Women/Men/Youth Bags & Belts

Original Bag & Belt designs are shaped by the movement of trends and highlight the key pieces to impact fashion in SS18. It’s an era of extreme proportions with both mega and mini size bags dominating the scene. Belts are also feeling the supersizing effect in extended lengths for men and women. Add-on details are key, sometimes purely for effect, but more often for functional adjustments. Lifestyle additions are key, with straps for yoga mats and links for clip-on purses and wallets.

