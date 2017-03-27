TRENDZOOM Design Forecast S/S 2018 WOMEN Jackets & Outerwear

The latest design report reveals the new shapes for women’s jackets and coats, from casual street-styled pieces to upmarket luxury items.

A new approach to outerwear breaks down traditional concepts in favour of deconstructed styles, which re-examine what we expect from this sector of the market. This new wave of jackets and coats reshapes the future with styles that break away from the norm. Familiar styles are recut or skewed and bold design details shift the focus.

