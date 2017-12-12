TRENDZOOM Design Forecast A/W 2018/19 Women/Youth Apparel

Womenswear carries a sense of authority and confidence, a practical approach to design with subtle deviations to the norm. This turbulent effect ripples through womenswear with hybrid styles combining elements from opposing sectors of the market…

This essential report highlights the key design elements for women/youth apparel in 2018/19. Highly detailed design flats and expert analysis reveal the new direction for proportions, silhouettes and areas of focus. These professional sketches are easy to download and form a great starting point for the new season.

Coming Soon: TRENDZOOM DESIGN Forecast Apparel Men/Youth AW 18-19 this essential report highlights the key designs and new areas of focus for menswear, through a combination of highly-detailed design flats and expert analysis.

