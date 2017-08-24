TRENDZOOM Design Forecast A/W 2018/19 Women/Men/Youth Jewellery, Eyewear & Hats

Familiar utility and hardware components inspire an adaptable approach to JEWELLERY design. In EYEWEAR, directional looks combine old and new aesthetics adding a familiar undertone to contemporary styles. HATS are in retro mood, here the look dips into black music culture, revisiting defining styles from the ‘80s urban scene.

This essential report uncovers the latest trends for Jewellery, Eyewear and Hat sectors. Original, highly detailed design flats reveal new shapes for Women, Men and Youth markets. These inspiring sketches are easily accessed through a matrix, which is fully downloadable and ready to use.

Coming Soon: TRENDZOOM Design Forecast A/W 2018/19 Women/Men/Youth Bags/Belts/Footwear – Original design flats define the key pieces and concepts for the season, providing an essential route to future business.

