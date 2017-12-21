TRENDZOOM Design Forecast A/W 2018/19 Men/Youth Apparel

New menswear taps into the prevailing disruptive mood, embracing the transition with exciting and alternative design solutions. Designs accommodate this flux with clever hybrid styles and a new focus on detail – effectively changing the emphasis and balance of styles. A relaxed sensibility emerges in designs which offer less restriction and more freedom. Fabrics are a key consideration enabling this required stretch and essential comfort.

This report focuses on menswear design with a unique combination of detailed design flats and expert analysis. All sketches are easy to download and form a solid base to inspire new collections. We’ve paid particular attention to fabrics and detailing, creating pages of actionable information.

Coming Soon: TRENDZOOM DESIGN forecast SWIMWEAR SS 19 an in-depth report into the future shapes for swimwear and related apparel for Men/Women/Youth categories.

