TRENDZOOM Design AW 22-23 Menswear

Menswear shakes off preconceptions and moves forward into AW22 with optimism and confidence. The report analyses the direction of apparel and what’s driving these new looks. It provides original ideas for sustainable and authentic design from a fresh perspective, translating the current zeitgeist into actionable apparel for men.

Our popular CAD sketches reveal the trends in highly-detailed design flats. Sketches are fully downloadable as Adobe Illustrator files for easy adaptation – complete with a body for scale and proportion. Each design is part of a complete look which includes not only the detailed silhouettes, but also offers print/pattern/fabric ideas and styling.

